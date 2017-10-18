Fiery crash along NB I-35 causing delays for drivers just before Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police and Kansas City firefighters are still on the scene of a fiery crash Wednesday morning.

Authorities say it was about 4:35 a.m. when a car lost control, went over the embankment along northbound I-35 near Broadway and caught fire. It landed in a wooded area below.

Firefighters have since extinguished the fire and say there was no one inside of the vehicle.

In an effort to find the driver, police deployed their drone and are flying it around the scene of the crash.

Fox 4's Matt Stewart who was on the scene describes the area where the car landed as having terrain that is tough to navigate.

The fire chief said so far they have not talked to anyone who actually witnessed the crash. If you have any information that will help police please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Crews expect I-35 to be down to one lane for quite some time until they can tow the vehicle up and away and repair the guardrail.

KCMO - Nearly 4 hours later NB I-35 still down to two lanes before Broadway. Nearly 30 minute delays. ^NV pic.twitter.com/UYF8WfYthW — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) October 18, 2017