Kansas City mom believes man who hurt her son at school is a pastor and former councilman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fourth grade boy told his mom last week at Success Academy at Knotts--- a man grabbed him by his neck and slammed him into a chair. A Kansas City mom tells FOX 4 she believes that man is former councilman Michael Brooks.

He is the senior pastor at Zion Grove Baptist Church, where he led bible study on Wednesday night.

"I know that's the man," Kinda Collins told FOX 4's Robert Townsend.

She was pointing to a picture on the church's website, a picture of Pastor Michael Brooks.

"I'm more hurt because he could have identified himself to me. I don't know why someone is hiding. Who this man is, what is the secret?" Collins said.

The mom previously told FOX 4 that she got a phone call from the principal at her son's school about the 10-year-old being removed from class for acting out.

When she arrived at the school, she says her son told her that a man grabbed him by his neck and threw him into a chair in a conference room. Collins took her child to the hospital, where photographs were taken of bruising on his neck. Police were notified.

Collins says a reliable source told her that man is Brooks

Two years ago, Brooks was cleared of charges related to choking allegations made by his female, council aide. He resigned from the city council in January, 2015, citing "concern for his family, colleagues, church members and citizens of Kansas City."

When FOX 4 went to his church to try to ask him about the child abuse allegations, Brooks would not go on camera. He did say what the boy is accusing him of "is not true."

He also confirmed that he "volunteers as a mentor" at Success Academy, but says he won't comment on the case because the Missouri Department of Social Services is now investigating.

"I want him to deal with the full consequences there are. I don't want him to have a slap on the hand," Collins said.

The mom is now trying to transfer her son to a charter school.