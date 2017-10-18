KCPS hosts town hall forum at East H.S. to hear directly from students on how they can improve the district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Administrators in the Kansas City Public School District will learn about the different ways to improve the district Wednesday during a town hall forum.

It will take place at East High School, and input will come directly from the students.

From his first day as superintendent, Mark Bedell put a big emphasis on wanting open communication with students and parents.

Wednesday's forum will give 35 area students a chance to address concerns or questions about the district.

The district's last town hall forum was held last spring. In the past, students asked the district about better technology, ACT test prep, attendance policies, or life after graduation.

Superintendent Bedell says they will take the feedback from the meeting and discuss with his executive team.

The hour-long forum starts at 9:30 a.m.

Many hope it will be a starting point for greater change this school year.