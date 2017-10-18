KCPS superintendent spends day talking with students, getting their feedback on what they’d like to see happen in their schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City School District's top dog hit the halls Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell hosted a town hall forum in the library at East High School to talk to some of the most important people in the district -- the students.

About 35 students from five different schools attended and asked questions about a wide range of topics. Everything from the district's curriculum and goals for the upcoming school year to the superintendent's personal experiences were on the table.

Dr. Bedell even shared stories about being bullied when he was younger, and how social media plays a role in bullying today. He also said he wants to slow the district's turnover rate.

"If you speak words of affirmation to kids, often times that begins to open up with some where some had developed a fixed mindset or even learned helplessness, you can crack that by just doing what we did today," Dr. Bedell said. "Speaking positive words of affirmation. It goes along way."

Dr. Bedell also discussed a presentation that will be given to the school board on Wednesday, Oct. 25 about the possibility of reopening Lincoln Middle School. If that happens, about 300 seats will open in the high school. The board will vote whether to move forward with that plan on November 1st.

"We are taken care of," Lincoln College Prep Senior Kardya Johnson said. "We are in good hands of a good superintendent and he has changed with that I'm pretty sure that he will follow through with."