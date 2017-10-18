Kenny Chesney announces he will return to Arrowhead Stadium next summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Kenny Chesney announced Wednesday that he will bring his 2018 Trip Around the Sun tour to Kansas City.

The superstar will take over Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will join Chesney.

Chesney rocked the ‘Loudest Stadium in the World’ two years ago, and it was such a great show that he chose a photo from Arrowhead Stadium to grace the cover of his new live album, “Live in No Shoes Nation,” which will be released October 27.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about. The energy, the moments, the fun,” Chesney posted to his Facebook page.

Ticket sales for the show begins at different times. For premium members of No Shoes Nation, the presale started Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. For basic members of No Shoes Nation, the presale starts at noon Wednesday, Oct. 18. The Jackson County resident presale will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. The presale for Chiefs Season Ticket Members will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 as well. The presale for Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

All Jackson County presale tickets must be purchased in person at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office and purchasers must provide one form of identification which includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2016 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt. The club will communicate directly to Season Ticket Members, corporate partners, Arrowhead Stadium suite members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members via email with instructions on how to participate in the presale opportunities.

Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

“I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together,” Chesney added.

July’s show will be Chesney’s sixth visit to iconic Arrowhead Stadium in the past eight years, making him the artist who has played most frequently at the venue. It will be Old Dominion’s third time playing Arrowhead (Chesney’s 2015 “Big Revival Tour” and 2016 “Spread the Love Tour”) and marks Thomas Rhett and Brandon Lay’s first appearances at the stadium.