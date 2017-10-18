× Mizzou issues alert to students about ‘active threat’ after someone reported seeing a woman with a handgun walking near campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Columbia issued an alert Wednesday that said there was an ‘active threat.’

The first alert was sent at 11:23 a.m., and said there was an active threat near Hitt Street and Locust Street, that’s the intersection near No Gas and Brookside Downtown.

MU Alert reports an active threat near Hitt St/Locust St https://t.co/6BXzIBsDxU for confirmed details. Only call MUPD in an emergency — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

About 15 minutes later the alert system said they were looking for a female who had been reportedly seen carrying a handgun and walking east on Locust Street from Hitt Street. They described the individual as a black female wearing a Mizzou hoodie, brown pants and flip-flops.

Police are investigating a female who is reported to have a handgun and was last seen walking east on Locust St from Hitt St. — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

Authorities have since pinged the individual’s cell phone and believe she is in the White Campus area. The White Campus area is the section of the MU campus east of Francis Quadrangle. It was constructed in 1913 and 1914 to accommodate new academic programs. The buildings are made of white limestone.

Students are being asked to avoid this area until further notice.

Subject’s phone is being pinged and believed to be in the White Campus area. — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

View from inside the Art Building on MU campus which remains in lockdown under heavy police presence. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4n2pdYKVEr — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 18, 2017

CPD continues to send more units to Memorial, still no updates @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cyZeIA1VwX — Daytona Everett (@EverettDaytona) October 18, 2017