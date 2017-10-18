Mizzou issues alert to students about ‘active threat’ after someone reported seeing a woman with a handgun walking near campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Columbia issued an alert Wednesday that said there was an ‘active threat.’
The first alert was sent at 11:23 a.m., and said there was an active threat near Hitt Street and Locust Street, that’s the intersection near No Gas and Brookside Downtown.
About 15 minutes later the alert system said they were looking for a female who had been reportedly seen carrying a handgun and walking east on Locust Street from Hitt Street. They described the individual as a black female wearing a Mizzou hoodie, brown pants and flip-flops.
Authorities have since pinged the individual’s cell phone and believe she is in the White Campus area. The White Campus area is the section of the MU campus east of Francis Quadrangle. It was constructed in 1913 and 1914 to accommodate new academic programs. The buildings are made of white limestone.
Students are being asked to avoid this area until further notice.