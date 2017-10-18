Regulars insist that local bar is the house of a haunted spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Bottles mysteriously spinning behind the bar. Shelves inexplicably crashing to the floor. It's all fairly routine at Ron's Roadhouse on Truman Road in Independence.

“I'm a Christian and I don't believe in ghosts but this one's real that's all I'd say," said Becky Ashley, a bartender.

The epicenter of the haunts, in this house of spirits, is on the second floor, which is not open to the public.

"There's a ghost up there and her name is Elizabeth," Ashley tells FOX 4.

According to the owners of Ron's Roadhouse, the frightful legend of Elizabeth goes like this: Back in the 1950's, according to owners Ron and Jenelda Woolery, the building housed a brothel. One of the madams, legend has it, was named Elizabeth. Elizabeth, they say, was killed in one of the rooms upstairs.

"She was hanged by two of her 'Johns'," Jenelda Woolery said.

As a result, most anyone who has occasion to visit the second floor at Ron's Roadhouse wants out of there as quickly as possible.

"I've had firemen come in here and look it over and I have had them leave white as a ghost," Ron Woolery explained. "They didn't really want to go back up either."

Woolery had what he believes was his own brush with Elizabeth when he bought the bar a few years ago. Woolery was replacing the sign outside and remembers feeling unusually anxious while climbing his ladder.

"I got down and was going to tie the ladder off," Woolery explained. "As I got halfway up it felt like someone jerked the bottom of the ladder out from under me. Next thing I know I'm on the ground in the ladders on top of me."

Jenelda Woolery says Elizabeth only seems to trifle with men.

So why do regulars, and longtime employees, continue to come back to a haunted roadhouse bar?

"I believe we're just guests in Elizabeth's house," Becky Ashley said. "That's what I believe."