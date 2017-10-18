Try this crispy skin smoked pork belly with jalapeno bbq sauce and Houlihan’s meatload for dinner this week

Houlihan’s meatloaf

Ingredients:

4oz yellow onion minced

4oz red bell pepper minced

4oz bread crumbs

3/4 cup milk

1/2 Tbl minced garlic

1 Tbl Kosher Salt

1 tsp black pepper

Directions:

1.) Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2.) Mix together all ingredients using gloved hands, making a loose paste with no dry bread crumbs

3.) Add 2.5 lbs of ground beef to mixture. Mix thoroughly so paste is evenly distributed. Work quickly so mixture stays cold, if it heats the fat will start to separate from the mixture.

4.) Line a 4” metal 1/3 pan with plastic wrap, place mixture in pan

5.) Press down evenly to form a solid loaf and to close any gaps or air pockets

6.) Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes

7.) Spread a 1/2-cup of tangy tomato sauce over the loaf, then bake another 15-20 minutes until internal temp is 165 degrees

Crispy skin smoked pork belly with jalapeno bbq sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

2 lbs Pork Belly

1 Cups Kosher Salt

For The Marinade:

3 Cups Fresh Apple Cider

1/4 Cups Molasses

2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

1 Each Bay Leaf

½ Each Cinnamon Stick

1 tsp Black Peppercorns

2 Cloves Garlic, peeled and smashed

Directions:

1. Using a paper towel, pat skin of pork belly until it is completely dry. Mix marinade ingredients together, bring to boil, remove from heat and completely cool. Pour into a rectangular pan big enough to hold the pork belly. Place pork belly into the container, making sure only the meat touches the marinade and the skin stays completely dry. If the marinade level is too high you can pour some of it out. Place in fridge overnight uncovered (you want the skin to dry).

2. Remove pork from marinade and allow to air dry uncovered, in the fridge for 6 hours. Preheat smoker to 250°F. Spread 1 cup of kosher salt evenly across the pork belly, skin only. Place into top half of smoker and smoke for 3 hours or until tender. We recommend using apple wood and hickory if available.

3. Preheat oven to 465°F. Remove pork belly from smoker, the salt should have formed a crust which you should now remove. Place wire rack on top of roasting pan to hold the pork belly. Place the pork belly on the wire rack. Bake for 30 minutes until skin is completely bubbly and crisp. Let pork belly cool a few minutes before cutting and serving.

Jalepeno BBQ SAuce

Ingredients:

2 ½ Cups Maple Syrup

1 ¼ Cups Sriracha

4 ½ Cups Ketchup

¼ Cup Tomato Paste

1/3 Cup Soybean Oil

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.