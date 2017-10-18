UnitedHealth Group plans to hire 500 new employees in Kansas by the end of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- UnitedHealth Group is adding hundreds of jobs to its workforce in Kansas.

By the end of the year they plan on hiring 500 new employees, and to help meet this goal they're hosting a job fair at the Overland Park facility, 6860 West 115th Street, Wednesday.

They plan to hire 96 customer service representatives, 60 nurses, 200 pharmacy positions and 140 marketing employees. They will also be hiring for their finance, sales, IT, and procurement departments.

UnitedHealth Group provides health care overage and benefits to 540,000 Kansans. They have a network of 155 hospitals and nearly 17,000 doctors. They currently employ 4,200 people in Kansas.

The job fair begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at the newly renovated OptumRx facility. Click here to register for the event.