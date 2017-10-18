Victim’s family says drunk driver got off easy after judge sentences him to less than 10 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Johnson County judge Wednesday sentenced a three-time drunk driver to less than ten years in prison for the death of a 24-year-old Stilwell woman.

Less than 10 years behind bars is not justice for the family of Caitlin Vogel.

Prosecutors say James McAllister had a blood alcohol content of .143 at the time of the crash last year at 191st Street and Nall Avenue.

Vogel helped teach children with autism in the Olathe School District.

McAllister has admitted to being drunk when he ran a stop sign and crashed into Vogel as she was driving east on 191st Street.

Because of his previous DUI convictions, McAllister was required to have an interlock device on any vehicle he drove. On the night of the crash he was driving a friend's car that did not have this device.

"We hope it doesn’t happen to someone else’s daughter because it's a bad thing," said Kevin Vogel, the victim's father. "It's a hole in the heart that you will never get back."

Both of McAllister's previous drunk driving convictions date back to 2010, one in Mission, Kan., the other in Prairie Village, Kan.

Following the crash, deputies say McAllister never asked if Vogel's was all right.

Since her death, Vogel's family has been lobbying to change Kansas laws so that there is tougher punishment for drunk drivers, particularly those who take a life.

The Vogels say involuntary manslaughter should not be a misdemeanor in the Sunflower State.

The Stilwell woman is being remembered for her giving spirit. Friends say she was kind and forgiving.