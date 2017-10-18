Westport’s ‘Superman’ has mural unveiled in his honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A super honor was bestowed upon one of Kansas City's super citizens on Wednesday.

Organizers unveiled the city's newest mural at 41st and Pennsylvania featuring Mike Wheeler, also known as "Westport Superman."

Wheeler says that "Superman" persona has helped him throughout his life.

"It encourages me to keep going. It means so much to me. It's like it is adding years to my life. This is what I've been longing for all of my life. Since I was a kid I felt like an outcast. I knew I was different but I kept on pursuing my running career. I didn't make the Olympics but this is better than the Olympics right here," Wheeler told FOX 4.

Wheeler says he hopes the mural can also bring peace to Westport. In all that artwork took three-and-a-half days to finish.