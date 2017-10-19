As MU and KU fans scramble to get their hands on tickets to Sunday’s exhibition game, ticket brokers say beware of scammers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The hottest ticket in Kansas City is sold out, but ticket brokers are warning Mizzou and KU basketball fans to beware if they're still trying to get their hands on tickets to this Sunday's exhibition game.

The Jayhawks and Tigers will play at Sprint Center at 3 p.m.

The last time the two teams played was February, 2012 in Lawrence. Fans have been waiting years for a rematch.

Each team was given about 8,500 tickets to sell -- mostly to school donors and students. Secondary ticket brokers -- such as Tickets For Less -- have chosen not to resell tickets because the money being raised is going to hurricane relief funds.

Ticket brokers Fox 4 spoke with warn that buyers should beware if they're thinking about purchasing a ticket off of Craigslist.

"The chance for fraud really skyrockets," Jason Durbin with Tickets for Less said. "People see a chance to make some money at the expense of people's love of the game and love of the team and wanting to get out there. You just have to be really careful. Places like Craigslist, there's no way to really check your tickets to know if you're getting a real ticket."

Power Mizzou reporter Gabe DeArmond tweeted Thursday that he is hearing a rumor that Mizzou and Kansas are "working to get something finalized" for the game to air on pay per view. He added that any profits would go to hurricane relief, too.

Note: Any profits from the PPV haul would go to hurricane relief as well https://t.co/2o8HIjdmlx — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) October 19, 2017