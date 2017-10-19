As the deadline for cities to submit their bids for Amazon’s next HQ nears, KC waits for more details on city’s proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thursday is deadline day for cities across America and Canada to submit bids to land Amazon’s next location.

Kansas City, Mo., is making a bid and we may a have a clue to a potential location-- I-49 and I-435.

This area is called Oxford on the Blue, and it's the brainchild of Whitney Kerr Sr. of Cushman and Wakefield. According to the KC Business Journal, this could be the site pitched to Amazon for its next headquarters.

According to Oxford on the Blue's website, the area is a 320 acre mixed use research park set in a wooded area with office, residential and retail spaces.

If Amazon chooses to bring its 50,000 high-paying jobs to Kansas City, Amazon would become Kansas City's biggest employer. Cerner, which is currently the largest, employs about 13,000 people.

Amazon has eight requirements for its next location including an existing site, tax incentives and logistics.

