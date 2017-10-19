Divers at SEA LIFE Aquarium take pumpkin carving to another level, literally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A boo-tiful attraction just opened up at Crown Center's SEA LIFE Aquarium, and it will run the next two weekends.

Between underwater pumpkin carving at SEA LIFE and brick-or-treat at LEGOLAND, there's something for everyone this Halloween season.

Wear your costume to the attraction on event weekends for a chance to participate in a scavenger hunt. The first 100 guests in Halloween costumes each day of Brick-Or-Treat will have the chance to complete a LEGO brick scavenger hunt throughout LEGOLAND Discovery Center during their visit. Locate all the pieces then report to the Master Builder Academy to complete your build using secret instructions.

Click here for more information.