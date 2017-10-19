KCPD determines suspicious package near 12th and Holmes was box full of wires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas city police investigated a suspicious package found at 12th and Holmes Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:44 a.m., officers were called to 12th & Holmes after someone reported seeing a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, officers located the package, described as a box. Officers then blocked off the area and called in the bomb and arson squad to investigate.

They eventually determined that the package was taped shut with packing tape and contained random wires.

Traffic around the area was blocked off until police could be sure the area was safe.