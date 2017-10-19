Man accused of firing shots at Waldo Bar, QuikTrip told witnesses he was federal agent, made threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man who claimed to be a homeland security agent allegedly pulled out a gun at one Waldo bar and threatened to shoot up the area at another bar is facing weapons charges. Jackson County prosecutors charged Wesley G. Barnes with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Barnes did open fire from his car after he was kicked out of Waldo Bar at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday. A bartender told FOX 4 she asked him to leave after he put his gun on the bar. She said he paid his tab and left without making a scene, but shots rang out five minutes later.

"Our door guy was outside, saw him kind of stop and lean out his car a little bit before he hit Waldo Bar and he got a little weirded out and came inside and came behind the bar with me, and right when that happened there were four pops," Ashly Meek told FOX 4 on Wednesday.

The shots hit the front door of the bar and Meek's car, but no injuries were reported.

Court documents say that Barnes was previously at Bobby Baker's Lounge where he told the same story about being a federal agent and said he was working out of a secret office in the basement of Union Station. He made threats to shoot up the Waldo area and lifted his shirt and showed a witness a handgun. Staff at Bobby Baker's called police due to his strange behavior and violent rhetoric.

After firing rounds at Waldo Bar, police say about 30 minutes later that Barnes was driving south on Wornall and slowed down in front of a QuikTrip at the intersection of 103rd and fired several shots into the front of the store as multiple people were inside the store and outside at the gas pumps.

Police were able to trace his address based on the credit card he used to pay his tabs.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers attempted to arrest him as he arrived at his house in the 3400 block of Southern Hills Drive, but he pulled inside his garage and refused order to surrender. That set off a standoff that lasted until 2 a.m. on Thursday when officers acting on a search warrant entered the home and arrested him.

Detectives found the gun they believe he used in the shootings inside his car, as well .40 caliber ammunition and spent shell casings.

He told officers during an interview that he has a drinking problem and was in the Waldo area where the first shooting happened. When asked about the threats he made, he replied that "he said stupid stuff like that when he gets drunk." When specifically asked about the shootings at Waldo Bar and the QuikTrip, Barnes asked to end the interview.

He's in the Jackson County Jail, prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond.