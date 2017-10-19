Metro family narrowly avoids power window disaster, shares story to warn others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE JACK, Mo. -- Power windows on cars are responsible for thousands of emergency room visits each year nationwide and hundreds or serious injuries and deaths. A family from Lone Jack cam close to becoming part of that statistic.

"I thought I was going to die," said 6-year-old Jessie Adams. She did not listen to her mom when she told the little girl to keep her body parts inside of the car. As they pulled into the driveway, Jessie stuck her head out of the window to look at the rocks on the driveway.

Jessie's mom Joanie Adams-Clemens shutters as she remembers the incident.

"We just pulled in I hit the window and I opened the door and Emma screamed and said she is stuck," she said.

Emma, Jessie's 10-year-old sister, knew something was wrong as she got out of the car.

"She wasn't saying come on or anything so I looked over and her head was stuck," said Emma. "So I told my mom and it was scary because I was like is she actually alive because she wasn't talking," Emma said.

The rear car window was stuck with Jessie's head in it.

"She was red and was choking sound not able to breathe," said Adams-Clemens. "And I hit the and started it and hit the window to roll down and it would not roll down."

Little Jessie said she could not breathe and the scariest part was, "I thought I was going to die," said the 6-year-old. "I thought my head was going to pop off."

To give Jessie room to breathe, her mom began pulling on the glass as Emma called 911 and handed her a metal bar to help. Adams-Clemens put the bar in the opening of the window, pulled with all of her might and the window shattered, freeing Jessie.

"I was like 'oh thank God' and stuff, and when I was hugging mommy I was like thank you mommy," said Jessie.

Advocacy group Kids and Cars statistics say it takes 22 pounds of force to suffocate or injure and infant and power windows upward force measures 30 to 80 pounds of force.

Adams-Clemens says she knows better and the one time she did not look before rolling up the windows could have killed her daughter. She is sharing her story to help another family avoid this type of tragedy.

