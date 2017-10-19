Stilwell farm is home to program using horses to help veterans with PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILWELL, Kan. -- Horses are helping veterans with PTSD at a unique farm in Stilwell, Kan., as part of a foundation called War Horses for Veterans.

Veterans spend a weekend at the farm training, grooming and riding the horses during the camp.

"Horses have a unique ability to relax you, and they're also challenging you," combat veteran Gary Llewelyn. "We have a 1200 pound animal you're going to work with by yourself. By the end of the day you'll be riding to whatever you want, to do what you're able to."

Home Depot recently awarded the program a $10,000 grant.

"It brought my smile back," Llewelyn said. "Standing taller, a little smarter, I'm more myself than I was before PTSD."

While at the camp veterans are able to also meet up with other veterans and network for possible jobs.