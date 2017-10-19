Tyler Perry has become one of the most powerful people in Hollywood but continues to evolve

Tyler Perry sat down with Fox 4's Shawn Edwards to discuss his new comedy "Boo 2: A Medea Halloween." The mogul talked about the success of the first movie, working with young and up and coming talent and a possible spin-off for a very popular character he portrays.
