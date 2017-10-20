Danny Duffy pleads not guilty to DUI through attorney

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An attorney representing the Royals’ Danny Duffy entered a plea of not guilty on the pitcher’s behalf Friday morning to a citation of driving under the influence.

Duffy, who was cited for DUI in August, did not appear in court, which is fairly common.

Duffy issued an apology just a few days after the incident.

“I apologize for the distraction, especially with where the team’s at right now,” Duffy told reporters gathered at Kauffman Stadium back in August.

His next scheduled appearance is Dec. 1.