Horror movie directed by a local filmmaker premieres in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lifelong Kansas City horror film director Todd Sheets turned to an iconic gore movie veteran for his newest release, "Bonehill Road."

The werewolf saga made its premiere at the Screenland Armour Theater in North Kansas City on Friday night. Linnea Quigley, who has appeared in more than 120 horror and slasher movies, gushed about the opportunity to work with Kansas City’s Todd Sheets.

“Todd’s a genius, this was a thrill,” Quigley said.

Quigley’s credits include “Return of the Living Dead” and “Silent Night Deadly Night”.

Sheets turned to the online fundraising tool IndieGoGo to bankroll Bonehill Road.

The production set a goal of $2,500 to pay for realistic werewolf costumes. The online contributions added up to $17,000, far surpassing Sheets’ goal.

“We’re so grateful,” Sheets said. “This model (of financing films) is really changing the industry.”

After its premier in the metro on Friday, ‘Bonehill Road’ will likely see a wider release next year.