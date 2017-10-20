Increased security measures in place at Kansas Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Start your engines. It's NASCAR weekend at the Kansas Speedway.

But you might notice some extra security measures when you arrive. FOX 4's Rob Collins is live out at the speedway with what you need to know -- before you go.

First, give yourself extra time. The security measures are likely to slow down entry, so leave early.

For the first time, fans will have to pass through a wand inspection and cars will be checked.

With more than 100,000 fans in an arena so large it could fit Kauffman Stadium, Arrowhead, Children's Mercy Park, and Community America Ballpark all inside, the task of securing the area is quite an undertaking.

Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said fans can actually help out in that task.

"The most important thing, frankly, is fans. People being, honestly, good Americans. 'If you see something, say something' is really meaningful, and so if you look at a lot of these instances, if people had talked about what they had seen and told someone, a lot of things could have been prevented," Warren said.