Is “The Snowman” ice cold? How about “Only the Brave,” “Mark Felt” and Madea’s “Boo 2?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo

Can a grisly mystery, a story of heroism, a biopic or the latest from Tyler Perry get you to the theater this week? Check her with Russ and Shawn before you spend your hard earned money!

1) THE SNOWMAN (R)

Universal

RUSS

With a great cast, bestselling source material and acclaimed filmmakers in command, the serial killer mystery “The Snowman” should have been a solid thriller. Sadly, it’s an icy misfire.

SHAWN

The execution is cold and stuff. Too notch talent is involved and the story is interesting. However, the proceedings are glib.

RUSS

The pace drags and the story is filled with multiple dangling plot threads. “The Snowman” is a frosty fizzle.

SHAWN

It comes across as a poor persons "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo." And Michael Fassbender has zero appeal.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

2) ONLY THE BRAVE (PG-13)

Columbia Pictures

RUSS

The tragedy that befell the Granite Mountain Hotshots gets the big screen treatment in “Only the Brave.” Josh Brolin is rock solid as the supervisor of a crack team of Arizona firefighters who work hard and sacrifice much to protect lives and property.

SHAWN

There are many moment of real tension and the movie feels authentically real. Combine that with the acting and what you have is a watchable and rah-rah over glorified TV movie of the week.

RUSS

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jeff Bridges are among the supporting players who help this otherwise melodramatic and standard story catch fire. It’s a fitting tribute to those who heroically put themselves in harm’s way.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) MARK FELT: THE MAN WHO BROUGHT DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE (PG-13)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

“Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” is a bleak and lackluster biopic about the man who was instrumental in the Washington Post’s investigation of the Watergate Scandal. Liam Neeson plays Felt, a high-ranking FBI official who, as Deep Throat, secretly walked an ethical tightrope to bring White House criminals to justice. Skip this one and watch the 1976 flick “All the President’s Men” instead.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

4) TYLER PERRY'S BOO 2! A MEDEA HALLOWEEN (PG-13)

Lionsgate

SHAWN

Yaw know what Tyler Perry do. He shoots fast and spends very little money. I am not even certain he uses a script. There are actually a few funny moments. And the main characters are all ridiculously stupid. It really is nothing more than an episode of Scooby Doo.

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: The weather goes wacky in the sci-fi adventure, “Geostorm.” “Loving Vincent” is the world’s first fully oil painted animated feature film inspired by the masterpieces of Vincent Van Gogh. “78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene” is a documentary about the infamous scene from “Psycho.” “Bonehill Road” is a werewolf movie from KC based filmmaker Todd Sheets. “Hunters: The Art of the Scare” is a documentary about commercial haunted houses. "The Jungle" is a mystery adventure thriller starring Daniel Radcliffe.

