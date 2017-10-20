Kansas City salon collaborates with coalition to provide women free breast cancer screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of women were given access to free breast exams and information to ensure they have a fighting chance against breast cancer.

KR Beauty Salon, on Troost Avenue, collaborated with the Black Health Care Coalition to provide the free checks. The women that walked through the door were given access to resources and a network of women to help them along the way.

Keishaun Redmond, owner of KR Beauty Salon, is encouraging all women to get annual checks but hopes those under the age of 35 take advantage of screening opportunities while they still can.

"I'm 35 and I found out recently that a lot of women 35 and under don't get tested for breast cancer. The reason why is because most insurance companies don't cover until you're at least 40 to 45. So my friends, my peers, we don't get tested so we don't know which could mean a higher rate of death," she said.

The free screenings were from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., but anyone who would like more information on tests can visit: bhcckc.org or KRBEAUTYSALON.COM