× KC Forum: The Flu, Shoeboxes and Furnaces

2017-41 https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/2017-41.mp3

In this week’s KC FORUM an expert gives us advice on furnace safety before the weather really turns cold. A mother who lost her young baby to the flu started a foundation to help people get their flu shots. And Operation Christmas Child is gearing up to send shoeboxes full of presents to children all over the world.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com