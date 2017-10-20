KC Forum: The Flu, Shoeboxes and Furnaces
2017-41
In this week’s KC FORUM an expert gives us advice on furnace safety before the weather really turns cold. A mother who lost her young baby to the flu started a foundation to help people get their flu shots. And Operation Christmas Child is gearing up to send shoeboxes full of presents to children all over the world.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com