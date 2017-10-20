KU v. Mizzou basketball game will be televised via pay-per-view

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s charity Tigers/Jayhawks basketball game will be televised via pay-per-view, the universities announced Friday morning.

The Showdown for Relief will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Sprint Center. Fans can access the telecast by visiting ShowdownForRelief.com. The cost is $40.

“As with the tickets to the game, all revenue derived from the telecast will go to aid the victims of the recent natural disasters in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the University of Kansas said in a news release.

“Our first objective was to sell out Sprint Center,” the two schools said jointly in a release. “Once we achieved the sellout so quickly, our fans who could not get tickets expressed tremendous interest in having the game televised. We wanted to make sure that the charities we’ve identified would be the only entities to derive revenue from this game. SIDEARM Sports has provided the platform to allow us to create a second stream of revenue via this telecast.”