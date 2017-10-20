Lenexa Police release video of technique where thieves tail bank customers leaving ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. – Lenexa Police released surveillance video Friday evening that shows the latest way suspects are stealing money from people. Police said the technique is called “jugging.”

Police said the suspects will follow you directly from the bank, after you have taken out cash from the ATM or from a teller inside. Then, they said the suspects wait until you go inside your next destination and they break inside your car and take off with the cash.

In the surveillance video released Friday, police said the suspects followed a victim to a grocery store and stole the money from her car.

Police said the suspects have been driving cars with license plates out of Georgia and Texas. If you have information call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or contact Lenexa Police.