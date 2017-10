Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traffic on northbound I-35 came to a stop Friday morning after a truck overturned, spilling its contents on the roadway. It appears at least one passenger vehicle was involved in the crash.

Numerous ambulances and fire trucks were on scene.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on northbound I-35 just before the Bond Bridge.

FOX 4 is working to find out if there were any injuries.