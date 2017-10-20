Miles Teller applauds the realism of “Thank You For Your Service” & gives props to military and everyone who has ever served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

War is hell, coming home and adjusting is sometimes worst

Miles Teller stars in "Thank You For Your Service" a hard-hitting and realistic look at a group of U.S. soldiers returning home from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy the long after they've left the battlefield. The movie's star Miles Teller talked to FOX 4's Shawn Edwards about the difficulty of the role and the authenticity of the movie which is set in the Kansas City metropolitan area.