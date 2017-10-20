Student in custody after making threat at Park Hill High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill High School was put on a brief lockdown after a student reportedly made a threat. Police responded to the school at about 1:40 p.m., Platte County sheriff’s deputies took the male student into custody.

Police sent out a safety alert, saying, “Everyone is safe at Park Hill High School, but the school was briefly on lockdown. The Platte County Sheriff’s Department has a student in custody who had made a threat of violence. Some surrounding schools also locked their doors as a precaution.”

Park Hill Schools tweeted out that the school was briefly on lockdown.

The nature of the threat is unknown at this time, authorities only say that a student made a threatening comment. FOX 4 will update this story as information becomes available.