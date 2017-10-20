The Border War, and What Could Have Been

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back in the day, we used to film and typewriters. After that, video tape and typewriters. Ever so often, you come upon a piece of history that makes you reflect on what could have been.

We all (or at least most of us in these parts) know about the Border War between Kansas and Missouri, and the fact that Jayhawks and Tigers have never been the best of friends. Back in 1999, longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart announced his retirement, on April 1st — in fact, April Fool’s Day.

With that said, events that would take place within the next week would help lay the foundation for the direction of the basketball programs of both the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas for years to come.

As part of our FOX 4 Sports archive system, we used to write down, or ‘type up’ all video that we had used on-air, and we have included a picture of that detail, or ‘log’ to go along with this story. As you can see, on April 1st, 1999, we covered the Norm Stewart retirement.

FOX 4 sports reporter Ann Carroll (ACA on the sheet), was the lead reporter in Columbia. Two days later, as Missouri searched for a new head coach, you can see that we filed video of then Tulsa Head Coach Bill Self. Self, in fact, interviewed for the job with then Mizzou Athletic Director Mike Alden.

As the story goes, the interview took place at the Marriott Hotel at KCI. At or near the same time Self was interviewing with Alden at the Marriott, Alden also interviewed Duke Assistant Coach Quin Snyder — at the SAME Marriott hotel. As the log shows, Snyder was introduced on April 7th, as the new head coach at the University of Missouri.

Strange how things work out, and how our log of video tape, with the help of a typewriter, help us reflect on what could have been.