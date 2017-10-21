Belton police searching for suspect after officer sustains minor injuries

BELTON, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a suspect fired shot at an officer during a traffic stop. The officer was not struck.

Lt. Brad Swanson with the Belton Police Department said an officer sustained minor injuries while attempting to pull over a vehicle and the driver fled.

A Facebook post from Belton PD said the vehicle stopped, the suspect exited, and fired shots, but did not strike the officer.

Police did not specify the nature of the officer’s injuries, but said the officer will be okay.

Witnesses reported heavy police activity in the area of 58 Highway and Chestnut.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.

