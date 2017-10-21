Classic car collector says goodbye to collection for charity auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Engines were roaring and bidding paddles riding high Saturday afternoon in Johnson County.

A generous couple from Overland Park donated 30 highly valuable classic cars to charity. Hundreds gathered to bid on the beautiful classics at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Frank Thompson and his wife Evangeline amassed the collection over the past 50 years. They’re long-time donors to St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City and decided it was time to part with some of their wheels, and give all the auction proceeds to the hospital.

“If you think about it, yeah it’s hard to give up. But then the end result of when you’re dealing direct with doctors and you’re going to be able to follow the program through, we know that there’s going to be people alive and maybe even some people in this room, because I gave up a piece of tin to sell to support our community and do research and make people well,” said Frank Thompson.

St. Luke’s is still crunching the numbers on how much was raised. The money will help fund critical patient care programs.