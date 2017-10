We’re still airing college football on FOX 4, but we’re hosting a Live newscast online. Stay up with the day’s latest headlines, and a full weather report right here at Fox4KC.com at 5 p.m.

FOX 4 meteorologist Joe Lauria is expecting some severe weather moving into the metro area, so here’s what you need to know.

Can’t see the┬ástream? Click here.

If you missed tonight’s Live stream, we will post the video below.