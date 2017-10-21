Metro tree trimmers have busy schedules with recent storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many areas across the metro area experienced rain and storms on Saturday evening. Several local companies are bracing for another busy week of cleanup efforts depending on how strong these storms become.

The owner of Dooley Brothers Tree Service says his employees have been busy helping with cleanup since last Saturday’s storms.

That storm system hit many places in the Northland hard, knocking trees onto homes and businesses. Dooley also works as a firefighter and says much like in his day job, the goal with his company is to help keep people safe. If you notice damage to your property, in some cases it’s best to call for help from professionals.

“Make sure that their structure is safe first of all of course and to get out if they need to but probably try to call a professional instead of trying to do it themselves, it’s really dangerous and I hate to see people get hurt trying to do this stuff,” said Anthony Dooley, Owner of Dooley Brothers Tree Service.

If you do wake up to damage in the morning and are considering calling a company to help with cleanup, experts say you should make sure the company is licensed and insured, and be sure to check out reviews to see what other people are saying about that company’s reputation.