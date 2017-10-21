Police searching for suspect in Arvest Bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place in Kansas City on Saturday.

Police said a man entered the Arvest Bank at 8959 E. 40 Highway around 12:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. Police said the suspect threatened a weapon, but did not show one.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, with a slim build and no facial hair, wearing a camouflage hat, gray hoodie with a plaid shirt and tan pants.

The man fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact police.