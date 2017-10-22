Mizzou and KU fans excited to reignite Border War rivalry for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas Jayhawks beat The Missouri Tigers 93-87 Sunday, for one day reigniting the old "Border War" rivalry, for a charity basketball game dubbed "Showdown for Relief." The two schools raised more than 1.8 million dollars for hurricane relief.

"Obviously the rivalry is not dead; it has never been dead, and it will continue," said Mizzou senior Truman Kinsey.

Jim Regan said his wife, who is a huge KU fan, turns into a different person when she is at a game.

"There's a side of her that comes out," he said, laughing.

Many fans told FOX 4 they hope the two teams can face off again. One fan suggested choosing a different charity to donate to each year.

Sunday was the first time the two teams played each other in five years, and fans didn't hold back their excitement.

"The game may not have counted, but it certainly mattered. To the fans, the community, the charity. It was a big impact," one Missouri fan told FOX 4.

Mizzou fans said even though they lost, they are looking forward to their season ahead.