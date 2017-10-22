Police say body found inside KCMO residence is victim of homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified a body discovered Friday afternoon in KCMO.

Officers were called to a residence near 59th and Olive around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police found a deceased female inside the residence.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Reyanna M. Fisher.

The cause of death is not being released at this time, but police said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.