31-year-old KCK man dead, 7-year-old taken to hospital after crash near I-70 and 57th Street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., man died after he ran a red light and hit another car near the off-ramp of I-70 Sunday evening.

According to the crash report, 31-year-old Dalen C. Jefferson had a seven-year-old in the car with him when he crashed near 57th Street. The crash happened around 5:11 p.m.

Investigators say Jefferson was heading west in a Chevy Impala when he stuck a Chevy Tahoe heading north.

Jefferson, who was wearing his seatbelt, died from his injuries. The child who was in the car was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle Jefferson hit was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.