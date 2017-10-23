Belton man facing charges for firing at police officer during traffic stop

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton man who reportedly fired shots at an officer Saturday night has now been charged, prosecutors announced Monday.

Isaac Dwayne Cotton, 24, is charged with 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest or stop by fleeing.

Cotton is accused of firing at a Belton police officer who had pulled over his vehicle for a broken tail light.

A citizen on a ride-along with the officer said the driver of the vehicle pull away from the officer, eventually bailing out of the car in a neighborhood, and shooting at the officer. The officer was not struck.

After a police search, Cotton was found and taken into custody.

Cotton is held on a $150,000 bond.