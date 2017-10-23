Family members say young KC mom found dead in home treasured her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Reyanna was a sweetheart. She loved her family and she loved her four year old son. All she wanted to do was to prove that she could be a better mom. She was a good person and she didn't have to go out the way she did," said Reyanna Fisher's sister, who asked FOX 4 to conceal her identity because she's concerned about her own safety.

On Friday afternoon police went to Fisher's home near East 59th and Olive and found the young mom dead in her bedroom. As of Monday night, police still hadn't said anything about how Fisher was killed. FOX 4 is also still waiting to learn if there were any signs of forced entry to Fisher's home and exactly how did she lose her life?

Fisher's killer still hasn't been caught.

"We're all in complete shock and we're hurt. I think we cold handle it more had it been something like with her health, but to know that it happened the way it happened, we know she didn't deserve that," said Fisher's older sister.

Relatives tell FOX 4 Fisher lived in the home for almost a year.

"My sister was recently baptized at the church she loved so much and she was a commercial housekeeper just trying to turn her life around for the better," said Fisher's sister.

FOX 4 has also learned Reyanna Fisher previously worked with the non-profit group, AIM4Peace and dreamed of one day starting a program for kids, who have lost their parents to gun violence.

"She wanted to be something much more than what she was. I believe she was going to get to that point. We just want to know what happened? At this point we know nothing and we're still in the dark," said Fisher's sister.

Police say Fisher's homicide is the 116th so far this year in Kansas City.

Anyone who has information that can help detectives solve the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477). Remember you do not have to give your name.