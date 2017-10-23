Father of missing 3-year-old girl Sherin Mathews back in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The father of a missing 3-year-old North Texas girl is back in police custody after he voluntarily submitted to questioning in his daughter's disappearance.

A Richardson police spokesman says Wesley Mathews was charged Monday afternoon with first-degree felony injury to a child, a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment. Sgt. Kevin Perlich said bond has been set at $1 million for Mathews.

Perlich said the 37-year-old adoptive father of Sherin Mathews submitted to questioning voluntarily, but the particulars of his answers that might have led to the charge have not yet been explained. However, Perlich said Wesley Mathews gave different answers to police questions than before.

Previously, the father had told police he ordered the girl to stand outside the family home at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk. Investigators are awaiting confirmation that the body of a young child found Sunday morning in a culvert about a half-mile from the home is that of the missing girl.