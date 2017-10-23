Firefighters rescue service flag from burned home; dog still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters responded to a house fire in KCMO Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home near Sycamore Terrace and E. 109th Terrace.

Sean McLean lives there with his mother, who is in her 80s, and was walking his dog when he saw smoke pouring out of the house. He managed to get his mother out, but nothing else. McLean's hair was singed by hot smoke in the ordeal.

The house is considered a total loss.

One of the few things firefighters managed to save was the service flag of Sean's father, a Vietnam veteran who passed away in 2012. Firefighters even folded the flag for him.

One of the things that was lost -- although hopefully not permanently -- was McLean's chihuahua, Chico.

McLean said the dog became unaccounted for in the rush to rescue his mother, but firefighters did not find him inside the home, so McLean is still hopeful that the dog made it out of the house.

He said Chico has a collar with McLean's contact information. If you see him, please give the number a call.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.