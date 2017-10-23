Friends from Johnson County spin a big win on Wheel of Fortune

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Two Johnson County women won big on Monday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune on FOX 4. The friends won more than 60 grand in cash and prices in the episode, including two trips to Hawaii.

On Monday, contestants Callie Cullen and Emily O’Neill invited dozens of friends and family members to Coach’s Bar and Grill in Overland Park for a watch party.

“We thought we were going to show up with no money at the end of it because we were behind forever but they told us you know, don’t get discouraged in the game because it can change in a minute and it definitely did and we were so excited,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill said she is excited to use to the money to finish her basement at home. Cullen said she still is deciding what she will use hers for.

Cullen said it’s been a lifelong dream to be on Wheel of Fortune and said she grew up watching it with her grandmother.

“She was always so good at solving the puzzles and I always thought that was such a really great quality to be so good with words and letters and she just did such a good job what that so it’s absolutely a bonding moment with us,” Cullen told FOX 4.