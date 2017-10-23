How to set yourself up for success with your fitness goals this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to avoid the holiday weight gain this year, local fitness guru Amber Reed says it's important that you start planning now. Reed says by following her three-phase program, you can keep the weight gain to a minimum.

Phase One

Prepare Your Mind - daily affirmations Get a planner (hard copy) - write down your schedule, success rate increases 42-percent Write down your goal & why - visual, taking you back to steps 1 & 2

Phase Two

Creating Your Balance:

Break down "small" numbers even smaller - Weeks to days; Hours to minutes Enjoy your favorites in moderation - 1 plate vs 2 plates; Thanksgiving vs. Friendsgiving Build a team! Accountability partners and teams; Tip: Make a game - 42-percent success rate increases when you share with others

Phase Three

Create Your Goals (2 Categories): Activity and Nutrition

[Activity]

Plan your target activity goal in minutes per week then break down target minutes per week by the day.

Add 30 minutes of additional weekly activity to every holiday party you schedule yourself to attend.

Get sleep because no sleep = increased cortisol levels a.k.a. stress = weight gain and/or decrease fat loss

[Nutrition]

Water! Water! Water! - The sensation for thirst can be misleading in the form of hunger. Stay hydrated. Eat before parties. - You have better control over emotional, impulsive decisions. Choose 1-2 consistent nutritional food items you consume daily - homemade juice!