How to set yourself up for success with your fitness goals this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to avoid the holiday weight gain this year, local fitness guru Amber Reed says it's important that you start planning now. Reed says by following her three-phase program, you can keep the weight gain to a minimum.

Phase One

  1. Prepare Your Mind - daily affirmations
  2. Get a planner (hard copy) - write down your schedule, success rate increases 42-percent
  3. Write down your goal & why - visual, taking you back to steps 1 & 2

Phase Two

Creating Your Balance:

  1. Break down "small" numbers even smaller - Weeks to days; Hours to minutes
  2. Enjoy your favorites in moderation - 1 plate vs 2 plates; Thanksgiving vs. Friendsgiving
  3. Build a team! Accountability partners and teams; Tip: Make a game - 42-percent success rate increases when you share with others 

Phase Three

Create Your Goals (2 Categories): Activity and Nutrition

[Activity]

  • Plan your target activity goal in minutes per week then break down target minutes per week by the day.
  • Add 30 minutes of additional weekly activity to every holiday party you schedule yourself to attend.
  • Get sleep because no sleep = increased cortisol levels a.k.a. stress = weight gain and/or decrease fat loss

[Nutrition]

  1. Water! Water! Water! - The sensation for thirst can be misleading in the form of hunger. Stay hydrated.
  2. Eat before parties. - You have better control over emotional, impulsive decisions.
  3. Choose 1-2 consistent nutritional food items you consume daily - homemade juice!