How to set yourself up for success with your fitness goals this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to avoid the holiday weight gain this year, local fitness guru Amber Reed says it's important that you start planning now. Reed says by following her three-phase program, you can keep the weight gain to a minimum.
Phase One
- Prepare Your Mind - daily affirmations
- Get a planner (hard copy) - write down your schedule, success rate increases 42-percent
- Write down your goal & why - visual, taking you back to steps 1 & 2
Phase Two
Creating Your Balance:
- Break down "small" numbers even smaller - Weeks to days; Hours to minutes
- Enjoy your favorites in moderation - 1 plate vs 2 plates; Thanksgiving vs. Friendsgiving
- Build a team! Accountability partners and teams; Tip: Make a game - 42-percent success rate increases when you share with others
Phase Three
Create Your Goals (2 Categories): Activity and Nutrition
[Activity]
- Plan your target activity goal in minutes per week then break down target minutes per week by the day.
- Add 30 minutes of additional weekly activity to every holiday party you schedule yourself to attend.
- Get sleep because no sleep = increased cortisol levels a.k.a. stress = weight gain and/or decrease fat loss
[Nutrition]
- Water! Water! Water! - The sensation for thirst can be misleading in the form of hunger. Stay hydrated.
- Eat before parties. - You have better control over emotional, impulsive decisions.
- Choose 1-2 consistent nutritional food items you consume daily - homemade juice!
