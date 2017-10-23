JoCo. drivers should prepare for slowdowns as many ramps along I-435 will be closed over the next week for winter configuration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- The commute along I-435 between Metcalf and Quivira will be slow-going over the next couple of weeks due to winter configuration.

During the project I-435 will be reduced to one lane and various ramps will be closed.

Starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday, crews will remove temporary concrete barriers and pavement marking within the areas already closed along eastbound I-435. Then beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. through Friday at 5 a.m., crews will change out overhead signs, shift signs and remove edge lines.

Impacted areas:

The ramps from both northbound and southbound 69 to eastbound I-435 will be closed. Traffic will detour via westbound I-435 to Lackman Road to eastbound I-435.

The ramp from Quivira to eastbound I-435 will also close. Traffic will detour via College Boulevard to Metcalf Avenue to eastbound I-435.

The on-ramp from Antioch Road to eastbound I-435 will be closed. Traffic will detour via College Boulevard to Metcalf Avenue to eastbound I-435.

The ramp from eastbound I-435 to Antioch Road will also be impacted. Traffic will detour via Nall Avenue to College Boulevard and to Antioch Road.

Eastbound I-435 to Metcalf Avenue will also be closed. Traffic will detour via Nall Avenue to College Boulevard to Metcalf Avenue.

In addition to these areas, people who drive along 95th Street in Leawood should also prepare for delays.

This is a popular route for rush hour commuters going to and from Kansas City, but on Monday morning there will be closures happening in both directions.

Crews will close the westbound lanes, between State Line Road and Lee Boulevard.

Drivers will also notice eastbound lanes of traffic will be reduced from two lanes to just one lane during the next week as crews repair the pavement.

Crews hope to reopen the roadway for morning rush hour next Monday. In the meantime, traffic will detour along 103rd Street.