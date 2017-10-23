KCPD making extra effort to help victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s a sobering trend. More and more people are coming forward saying they are a victim of domestic violence.

The Kansas City Police Department is doing what it can to curb the growing number. And the force is getting some help.

At the police department headquarters, the Special Victims Unit has some good news.

An important grant is being renewed. The grant helps the unit team up with the rose brooks center for domestic violence.

The previous grant was about $65,000. The renewed amount is $105,000.

The funding helps officers stay up-to-date on training -- what to look for in domestic violence cases.

And when a victim does come forward, advocates at the center can help that person feel comfortable during the police investigation. The more comfortable someone feels during the process, the more likely they are to participate in the case. That can lead to better prosecution.

“We were very fortunate that this renewal is more so than what we had previously. We are getting additional funding than the previous grant had. It is allowing us to not only continue with the things that we’ve done before, but look at additional strategies we can use," said Capt. Sondra Zink-Groves with KCPD's Special Victims Unit.

“This funding in particular is really important because we see so many people who are intimidated by the criminal justice system, they’ve been told by their abusers that nobody is going to believe them and nothing will happen to the abuser if they call police. Really, sometimes that’s their last link to safety. For us to be able to work with the police to have the police understand these types of cases, it’s a very unique dynamic,” Annie Struby with Rose Brooks Center said.

According to the CDC, 1 in 4 women will be a victim of abuse at some point in their life, and so will 1 in 7 men.