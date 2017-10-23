Lawrence authorities delve into KU rape allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More questions arise in Lawrence, where a female student at Downs Hall says she was raped by two male students – at different times – in the early hours Saturday.

Monday morning, the KU Deputy Chief of Police told FOX 4 he’d handed over his investigation to the Douglas County District Attorney. By lunchtime, a spokesperson for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office told FOX 4 they gave police the case back, asking they continue their investigation.

That happens more often than you think.

According to the FBI, out of a thousand rapes, it estimates only 13 -- about 1% -- get reported. And out of a thousand rapes, only 7 total will get a felony conviction, which is why district attorneys ask police for additional evidence or to continue to investigate.

Douglas County has struggled with sexual assault and rape cases before. In November 2014, a Haskell student says she was raped by two men. One of those men eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. The other took his chances at trial, and had two hung juries.

So prosecutors are learning they have to be very thorough as they put their case together, which means asking more of investigators. That can also mean re-interviewing victims, which, experts say, only adds to the trauma.