Local woman says she will use $300 from Pay-It-Forward Award to help fund annual Christmas party for underprivileged kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman who organizes a Christmas party every year for underprivileged children recently received some recognition from a friend.

"My friend Mary is incredible, and she does stuff for everybody, but she's got this incredible auction that she does called Candy Coated Christmas," Edie Shifrin told Fox 4 when nominated Mary Daugherty for the Pay-It-Forward Award. "It's for underprivileged kids for all different kinds of things, and this past year, three of her major donors passed away."

Mary said the $300 she received from the Fox 4 Pay-It-Forward Award will help her put on her event this year.

