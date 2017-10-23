NKC police investigating suspicious death near Oliver Drive and East 23rd Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police in North Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death near Oliver Drive and East 23rd Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say around 2:45 a.m. someone reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Responding officers found a man dead outside on the back porch of an apartment building. That person's identity will not be released until police can notify their family. They did say they do not believe the man lived at the apartment complex.

A person with the North Kansas City Police Department referred to this incident as a deadly shooting, but police on the scene would only tell Fox 4's Matt Stewart that there was some trauma to the victim and they were calling this a suspicious death.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time. If you have any information regarding this shooting please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.